  • Cleveland terror plot: FBI makes arrest, says July 4 attack was planned

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    CLEVELAND -

    The FBI says it has made an arrest in connection with a Fourth of July terror plot that would have targeted downtown Cleveland.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 7:01 a.m. EDT July 2: According to news release from the FBI’s Cleveland Division, the suspect, whose name has not been released, is “being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.”

    Officials will reveal more details at a 9:15 a.m. EDT press conference.

