  • Deputy shot, killed while responding to robbery in Maine; suspect at large

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine - Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy in Maine as he was responding to a reported robbery Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputy shot, killed while responding to robbery in Maine; suspect at large

  • Headline Goes Here

    A movie, popcorn and a drink for $10? Tuesday AMC deal is making it happen

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Safety alert' Facebook post an example of good intentions gone awry

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents say North Carolina teacher played offensive song in class

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man saws through front door of home with chainsaw, attacks 2 people