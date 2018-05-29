  • Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced his resignation effective on Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

    The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me, for my team, for my friends, and many, many people whom I love," Greitens said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference,  claiming he was the victim of "legal harassment,"according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

    "I have not broken any laws or commited any offense worthy of this treatment," he said.

    Fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will take over and finish off Greitens’ term, which runs until January 2021, according to the Kansas city Star.

    Greitens’ resignation follows testimony by a former campaign staffer to a Missouri House committee investigating the governor, and a court ruling Tuesday that Greitens must reveal information on campaign fundraising information, the Post reported.

     A grand jury indicted Greitens in February after he threatened to release nude photos of a woman.

