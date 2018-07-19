Injuries reported after explosion at Pennsylvania Army depot, officials say

An explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania left at least three people injured Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.
Officials at Letterkenny Army Depot confirmed Thursday morning that an explosion happened in an industrial area of Building 350.
“The incident is contained and will not affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere,” officials said. “There were injuries that fire and emergency services have treated and individuals have been transported to medical facilities.”
The incident was reported around 7:15 a.m., according to WPMT.
In a Facebook post, officials with the volunteer Franklin Fire Company said they responded Thursday morning to an “explosion with burn victims” at Letterkenny. The Franklin County Office of Emergency Management told Fox News three people were flown from the Army depot after the blast.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
