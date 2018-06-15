Judge orders ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort be jailed ahead of trial

A federal judge on Friday ordered that President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort be jailed as he awaits trial.
BREAKING: Federal judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ahead of trial, citing recently filed obstruction charges.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2018
Manafort is facing several charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Manafort and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates were indicted in October on a dozen charges connected with consulting work they did in Ukraine. A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted Manafort in February on new charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.
The judge’s decision was made in response to new charges of witness tampering and obstruction of justice filed last week against Manafort, according to The Associated Press.
Manafort has maintained his innocence. He was out of jail on house arrest before Friday on an unsecured $10 million bond, CNN reported.
Five people -- including Gates, former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos -- have pleaded guilty to charges in the special counsel’s probe and agreed to cooperate with investigators.
