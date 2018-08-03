Man accused of retaliation killing of former Bush doctor found dead

The man suspected of shooting and killing a Houston cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush killed himself Friday after he was confronted by police, authorities confirmed at a news conference.
Police said Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, was riding his bicycle near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women just before 9 a.m. on July 20 when he was shot by another bicyclist going in the other direction. Earlier this week officials identified James Pappas, 65, as the suspected shooter in the case.
“It appears that this might be a 20-year-old grudge that this man held, and sadly a person lost their lives,” Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday at a news conference. “We have confirmed that his mom died on the operating table more than 20 years ago.”
Officials warned Pappas was well-armed and suicidal after they learned he sent a text message to a person in which he said he was going to kill himself.
