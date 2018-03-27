No charges to be filed against officers in Alton Sterling's death, Louisiana AG says

BATON ROUGE, La. - Authorities in Louisiana said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the 2016 shooting death of 37-year-old Alton Sterling.
Attorney General Jeff Landry says no criminal charges will be brought against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling. Leaves presser without taking a single question.— Jim Mustian (@JimMustian) March 27, 2018
