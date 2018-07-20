0 NYT: Michael Cohen secretly taped Donald Trump in 2016

Federal authorities seized recordings that attorney Michael Cohen secretly made of his longtime client, President Donald Trump, during a raid earlier this year, according to The New York Times.

Breaking News: President Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded Trump before the 2016 election discussing payments to a former Playboy model https://t.co/m9SrsHwO61 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2018

The newspaper reported Cohen recorded a conversation he had with Trump two months before the 2016 presidential election in which they talked about payments to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy Playmate who claims that she had a year-long affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the existence of the recording to the Times, but he said it lasted less than two minutes.

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,” Giuliani said told the newspaper.

The recordings were among the things seized in April by federal agents who raided Cohen’s hotel and office, according to the Times. Other items seized included Cohen’s computer, his phone and several records, The Washington Post reported.

Authorities sought details on Cohen’s efforts to stave off negative publicity of Trump, CBS News and the Times reported. Among other things, authorities sought information on the release of an infamous tape in which the president could be heard on a hot mic making derogatory comments about women and payments Cohen made to a pair of women who claim they had sexual relationships with Trump, including McDougal, according to the Times.

Officials also sought details on the role that the publisher of The National Enquirer played in keeping the women’s stories from going public, according to the Times. American Media Inc. is accused of issuing a $150,000 payment in August 2016 to "catch and kill" McDougl’s story the Associated Press reported. The publisher has denied the accusation.

Trump allies worried after the raid was made public that recordings might have been among the items seized, as Cohen was known to sometimes tape conversations he had with associates. He kept the recordings as digital files that he would replay for colleagues, the Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

