Orange Ave. back open near Oak Ridge Rd. after accident Tuesday morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — Orange County fire crews are working a major accident along Orange Ave. near Fairlane Ave. in the Belle Isle Area

The Orange County Fire Department dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to a crash with entrapment.

Fire crews had to close Orange Avenue for about an hour while they removed someone from a vehicle.

From WFTV’s traffic photographer on the scene, we could see two vehicles, a four-door sedan and a pick-up truck with damage.

The truck had front-end damage, and the sedan appeared damaged on the driver’s side.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash. We have emails in with FHP requesting updates on the crash.

