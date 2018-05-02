  • Plane crashes in Georgia, officials say

    By: WSBTV.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. -

    Officials say a plane crashed Wednesday morning in Chatham County, Georgia.

    The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency wrote on Twitter that the crash happened near Highway 21 at Crossgate Road.

    The area has been shut down.

     

     

