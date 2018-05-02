Plane crashes in Georgia, officials say

Officials say a plane crashed Wednesday morning in Chatham County, Georgia.
The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency wrote on Twitter that the crash happened near Highway 21 at Crossgate Road.
There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area.— Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) May 2, 2018
The area has been shut down.
