Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead near high school graduation in Georgia

Police in Clayton County confirm that two people have been shot and one of them is dead near Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro, Georgia.
New info here on the shooting at Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County. It happened in a parking lot outside the school. Clayton County fire tells me two women were shot, one in the leg, another multiple times in the chest. The woman who was shot in the chest has died. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yBEszqMaS7— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 19, 2018
Investigators said both victims are females. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. It is unclear if the people who were shot attended that graduation.
The shooting happened in an overflow parking lot around 9:30 p.m. at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.
