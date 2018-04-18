President Trump confirms via Tweet summit with North Korea

After it was confirmed that CIA director Mike Pompeo secretly met with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and North Korea will sit down at a summit to hammer out a plan for denuclearization.
Trump made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.
Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
Trump said that the meeting is still “being worked out” and no exact date has been released.”
