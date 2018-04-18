  • President Trump confirms via Tweet summit with North Korea

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    After it was confirmed that CIA director Mike Pompeo secretly met with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and North Korea will sit down at a summit to hammer out a plan for denuclearization

    >>Read: Trump acknowledges CIA chief met secretly with Kim Jong Un

    Trump made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

     

    Trump said that the meeting is still “being worked out” and no exact date has been released.” 

