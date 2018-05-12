Reports: Explosions, fire at Soldier Field in Chicago

There are reports on social media of explosions and a fire at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Witnesses have shared video and images of smoke coming from the area.
There are unconfirmed reports that the incident was caused by propane tanks that exploded at an Autism Speaks walk.
There is no word yet on injuries.
Soldier Field. Bonafide fire. Two gas tanks plus white tent on fire. Now units o/s saying people are running and they hear multiple explosions. 2 units avail. #ChicagoScanner #Chicago— CPD Citywide (@CPDCitywide) May 12, 2018
Explosions at #Chicago #SoldierField #live #ChicagoFire #MothersDay #Bears pic.twitter.com/MGz7fvJKXZ— Sport of History (@SPORTofHISTORY) May 12, 2018
This is a developing news story; please return for updates.
