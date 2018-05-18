  • Reports: Shots fired at Santa Fe High School

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Texas high school. KTRK reports that police were called to the school just before 8 local time this morning.

    Details are still coming in, but it has been confirmed that police are on scene for an active shooter situation, KPRC reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Check back for updates to this developing story.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports: Shots fired at Santa Fe High School

  • Headline Goes Here

    21st fissure opens, Hawaii officials hand out masks to island residents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames ravage bar, but spare American flag

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglar ransacks dead man's Manhattan apartment

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wine kegs are real; find out where they're sold