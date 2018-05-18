Reports: Shots fired at Santa Fe High School

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Texas high school. KTRK reports that police were called to the school just before 8 local time this morning.
Details are still coming in, but it has been confirmed that police are on scene for an active shooter situation, KPRC reported.
#BREAKING NEWS: police have confirmed reports of an active shooter at Santa Fe High School to @KPRC2. More details as we get them.— Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) May 18, 2018
Check back for updates to this developing story.
