  • Police: Vehicle strikes crowd in Germany, casualties reported

    By: Joy Johnston

    Updated:

    MUENSTER, Germany - Germany authorities and media sources are reporting that a vehicle struck a crowd of people in Muenster Saturday evening.

    The BBC reports that local authorities say several people are dead and up to 30 people are injured.

    The Associated Press reports that the driver killed himself.

     

    It has not been determined whether the incident was an attack or an accident. A heavy law enforcement presence is reported at the scene.

    This is a breaking news story, return for updates.

