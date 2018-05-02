Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window: reports

A Southwest plane traveling from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday due to a broken window, according to multiple reports.
JUST IN: A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Newark has made an emergency landing due to a broken window https://t.co/wK6ifNkMiV— New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2018
