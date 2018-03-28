  • Stormy Daniels' lawyer files motion seeking to depose Trump, Cohen

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has filed a motion in federal court seeking to depose President Donald Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, multiple news outlets are reporting.

