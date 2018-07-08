Thai cave rescue: Officials clear site near entrance to prepare for rescue mission

Thai authorities asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave, fueling speculation that rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach, who have been trapped in an underground cave since June 23, are ramping up.
Authorities had been working to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains hit the country’s northern region.
The boys, ranging in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach decided to go exploring in the cave after competing in a soccer game. Flooding brought on by the monsoon cut off their escape, preventing rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.
The group is trapped in a small chamber 2.5 miles inside the cave network. They have a limited supply of oxygen, CNN reported.
Earlier efforts to pump out water from the cave were thwarted each time there has been a heavy rain.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sent engineers from two of his companies to Thailand on Friday in an effort to help the government rescue the group.
One rescuer, Sgt. Saman Kunan, a former Thai navy SEAL, died Thursday afternoon after a drop of oxygen levels in the caves. The drop of the oxygen levels was a cause of concern as the level was nearing a potentially dangerous point, CNN reported.
Check back for updates to this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
