Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow hospitalized after heart attack

President Donald Trump’s Economic Advider Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack and is hospitalized at Walter Reed medical Center, according to a tweet Trump sent while preparing for a historic summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Trump tweeted Monday night.
News of Kudlow’s heart attack comes a day after he made the rounds on the Sunday talk shows defending Trump’s behavior at the G-7 summit in Canada and the president’s tweets after the summit lambasting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tredeau .
Check back for more on this developing story.
