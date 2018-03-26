Trump orders expulsion of Russian intelligence officers over UK spy attack

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the country’s consulate in Seattle in response to an attack earlier this month on a former spy in the United Kingdom.
BREAKING: United States expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders Seattle consulate shuttered in response to UK spy case.— The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2018
