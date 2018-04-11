Trump tweets warning to Russia on Syria: 'Get ready'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to issue a warning to Russia in the wake of its recent statements about Syria.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to issue a warning to Russia in the wake of its recent statements about Syria.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}