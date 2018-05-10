WATCH LIVE: Trump greets 3 Americans released by North Korea

Three Americans detained for more than a year in North Korea landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland early Thursday.
Three Americans freed from North Korea greeted by Pres. Trump
We're live at Joint Base Andrews where Pres. Trump will greet the three Americans released from North Korea. https://abcn.ws/2KRJC1gPosted by ABC News on Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Here are the latest updates from the scene:
Update 2:57 a.m. EDT Thursday: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have boarded the plane to speak with the detainees freed by North Korea.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump board plane carrying three Americans released from North Korea. pic.twitter.com/5lBNnLnH8v— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 10, 2018
Update 2:44 a.m. EDT Thursday: The plane carrying the American detainees has arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
The plane carrying the three Americans detained in North Korea has landed at Joint Base Andrews - @ABC pic.twitter.com/2OLnvTeXoI— Adriana Pratt (@adrianampratt) May 10, 2018
Update 2:37 a.m. EDT Thursday: The plane carrying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Joint Base Andrews after securing release of three American detainees from North Korea. pic.twitter.com/b7hXut1d2p— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 10, 2018
Update 2:23 a.m. EDT Thursday: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived at Joint Base Andrews.
Among those arriving at @JBA_NAFW on Marine One besides @POTUS are @FLOTUS, @AmbJohnBolton and @PressSec. pic.twitter.com/DXwG1iJN9C— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 10, 2018
Please return for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}