Brothers and roommate of Laken Riley's killer to be deported after fake green card convictions

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Two brothers of the Venezuelan man who killed Georgia nursing student Laken Riley will be deported along with their former roommate after they pleaded guilty to possessing fake green cards, federal authorities say.

Jose Ibarra, 27, was convicted in November of murder and other crimes in Riley's killing and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a case that became a flashpoint over immigration. His brother Diego Ibarra, 29, was taken into custody after he gave a counterfeit green card to a police officer investigating the February 2024 killing, the Justice Department said.

Another brother, Argenis Ibarra, 25, and their former roommate, Rosbeli Flores-Bello, 29, admitted to having fake green cards, and agents found counterfeit Social Security cards for them in the apartment they shared with Diego and Jose Ibarra, the department added in a news release.

Diego Ibarra was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in July to two counts of possessing a fraudulent document. He is to be transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, for deportation after he completes his sentence, the department said.

Argenis and Flores-Bello each were sentenced Wednesday to time served after pleading guilty in December to one count of possessing a fraudulent document. They were to be immediately turned over to ICE for deportation, according to the news release. The statement did not elaborate on those deportation plans.

Federal authorities said they believe that Diego Ibarra is affiliated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua based on his multiple tattoos and social media photos of him making signs and wearing clothes associated with the gang.

