  • AP Top Business News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Trump's 15% tariffs on $112B in Chinese goods take effect

    Operation indiscriminately infects iPhones with spyware

    Twitter CEO Dorsey's account sent racist tweets after hack

    US to use fake social media to check people entering country

    Some states, towns skeptical over proposed opioid settlement

    Optimistic US consumers boost spending 0.6% in July

    Dior stokes outrage with new ad for its Sauvage fragrance

    US stock indexes end mixed to close out a volatile month

    Juul Labs facing scrutiny from federal and state officials

    Judges say travelers can sue TSA over screener mistreatment

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories