DAZN to continue Belgian league broadcasts after arbitration ruling

BRUSSELS — DAZN will keep broadcasting Belgian soccer until the end of this season following emergency arbitration proceedings initiated by the country's Pro League, the streaming platform said on Wednesday.

DAZN announced last month it had no choice but to let its contract expire under Belgian law because it was impossible to fulfil the distribution condition of the deal.

The move infuriated the league, which accused the platform of ending the collaboration unilaterally.

DAZN said it can’t comment on the content of the decision from Belgium’s emergency arbitrator (CEPANI) because it was confidential, yet confirmed it will continue producing and broadcasting Pro League content this season.

In December 2024, the league awarded the domestic media rights for the 2025-2030 period to DAZN in a deal expected to bring in at least 84.2 million euros ($97.3 million) per season.

The Pro League said Wednesday's ruling confirmed that DAZN must continue making payments as contractually agreed, continue to provide the production and broadcasting of matches, comply with the promised anti-piracy measures and geo-blocking provisions, and negotiate with telecom operators in order to conclude distribution agreements.

"The winners of this ruling are our fans, our clubs and Belgian football as a whole,” said Lorin Parys, CEO of the Pro League.

Massimo D’Amario, CEO of DAZN Belgium, said the interim measures ordered by CEPANI, including on interim payments, "do not pass any judgment on DAZN’s legal position in the ongoing dispute with the Pro League. DAZN remains convinced the CEPANI arbitration panel that will be constituted in the coming weeks will rule that the original contract ended lawfully. DAZN expects the arbitration panel to rule also on important issues of compliance with competition law.”

After DAZN failed to conclude distribution agreements with Belgian operators, matches are only available on the company's app, a situation the rights holder said is financially unsustainable.

