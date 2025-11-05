DoorDash reports more orders than expected in third quarter, but warns of higher expenses ahead

DoorDash reported higher-than-expected orders and revenue in the third quarter but warned investors that it will be spending significantly more on product development next year.

The San Francisco-based delivery company said Wednesday its total orders rose 21% to 776 million in the July-September period. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 770 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash said its revenue jumped 27% to $3.45 billion. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of $3.35 billion.

DoorDash cited strong growth in monthly active users and DashPass members. It also noted the addition of several supermarket chains to its platform in July, including Superior Grocers and Lucky’s Markets.

DoorDash’s net income rose 51% to $244 million, or 55 cents per share. That was lower than the 65-cent profit Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash shares fell 16% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

DoorDash said Wednesday it has more product development underway than at any point in its history.

In late September, it announced it was adding restaurant reservations to its app. It also introduced an autonomous robot, Dot, which will soon be providing deliveries in the greater Phoenix area. The company is also adding tools to improve service and logistics, including a new mapping platform and a smart scale which will help restaurant owners know if an order is missing something before a DoorDash driver picks it up.

DoorDash said that work will be accelerating in 2026, and it expects to spend several hundred million dollars more on new initiatives and product development than it did in 2025.

“We wish there was a way to grow a baby into an adult without investment, or to see the baby grow into an adult overnight, but we do not believe this is how life or business works,” DoorDash said in a statement. “Instead, we attempt to invest in a way that manages to milestones, allocating the appropriate amount of time and resources at the right stage of development.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.