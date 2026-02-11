The Latest: FAA lifts temporary closure of airspace over El Paso, Texas

The Federal Aviation Administration reopened the airspace around El Paso International Airport in Texas on Wednesday morning, just hours after it announced a 10-day closure that would have grounded all flights to and from the airport.

The FAA announced in a social media post that it has lifted the temporary closure of the airspace over El Paso, saying there was no threat to commercial aviation and all flights would resume.

The shutdown was expected to create significant disruptions given the duration and the size of the metropolitan area. El Paso, a border city with a population of nearly 700,000 and larger when the surrounding metro area is included, is a hub of cross-border commerce alongside the neighboring city Ciudad Juárez in Mexico.

DHS official testified before Congress last year about cartel usage of drones

Steven Willoughby, the deputy director of the counter-drone program at the Department of Homeland Security, told lawmakers in July that nearly every day cartels are using drones to try to bring drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border and surveil Border Patrol agents.

More than 27,000 drones were detected within 500 meters (1,640 feet) of the southern border in the last six months of 2024, he testified, most flying late at night.

Homeland Security has said agents have seized thousands of pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs that cartels have tried to bring across the border by drone over the past few years.

How Mexican cartels use drones

Mexican cartels have long used drones to traffic drugs, control migrant crossings along the border and wage war with rival cartels and authorities.

Mexico first issued an international alert about the use of remote-controlled aircraft in 2010, and the practice has only continued to expand. Often rigged commercial drones, the aircraft offer cartels an advantage to subtly carry out their illegal activities without risking their own necks like they would in the past.

Between 2012 and 2014, U.S. authorities detected 150 remote-controlled aircraft crossing the border with Mexico. A decade later, in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected 10,000 drone incursions in the Rio Grande Valley area alone, according to a 2025 report.

This report also indicated that more recently, Mexican cartels seem to be inclined to smuggle fentanyl in drones, which can carry up to 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of cargo.

Southwest Airlines is resuming operations at El Paso International Airport

“Our travel advisory for customers remains active and we encourage customers to confirm their flight’s status on Southwest.com or the Southwest app. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees,” the airline said in an updated statement.

‘There is no danger to commercial travel in the region’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on the social platform X that the FAA and Defense Department “acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region.”

He said normal flights are resuming.

Concern and calls for autonomy in neighboring Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Thor Salayandia, head of Mexico’s Border Business Association, explained that many Mexican maquilas — factories that produce goods for mostly U.S. consumers — said their businesses depend on the El Paso airport to ship their products.

Salayandia, the head of his family’s auto-parts manufacturing business, added that Mexican authorities should consider bolstering their airport in Juárez so as not be as dependent on the whims of their northern neighbor, coming on top of calls for more economic autonomy in the wake of Trump’s tariff threats.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in the region,” he said. “There’s a lot of confusion.”

An administration official says airspace closure was tied to cartel drones

A Trump administration official said the airspace over El Paso was closed after Mexican cartel drones breached the airspace, but said that the Defense Department took action to disable the drones.

Both the FAA and Defense Department have determined there is no threat to commercial travel, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a national security issue.

The official did not say how many drones were involved or what specifically was done to disable them.

Airport travelers have been left stranded

Local newscasts showed travelers with luggage lining up at airline ticket counters and car rental desks hours after flights were grounded in El Paso.

The closure has left stranded travelers with few nearby options. The closest major U.S. airport is in Albuquerque, New Mexico, more than 270 miles (434.5 kilometers) away.

El Paso borders Mexico’s Ciudad Juárez

Ciudad Juárez is home to about 1.5 million people. Like many border-spanning communities, some residents are accustomed to using facilities like airports on both sides of the border, depending on where they are traveling.

The city exploded in size in recent decades as free trade agreements spurred a boom in assembly plants that offer less-expensive labor and the advantage of easy access to the U.S. market. Nearly 97% of the goods produced in Juarez’s plants go to the United States, according to Mexico’s Economic Ministry.

That easy access to the U.S. has also made Juarez, like other border cities, attractive to Mexico’s drug cartels that seek control in order to safeguard their smuggling routes for drugs and migrants headed north and cash and guns coming south.

The Pentagon referred questions to the FAA

When asked if the ban was related to U.S. military operations, the Pentagon referred comment to the FAA in an email.

Southwest Airlines issues statement

Southwest Airlines said in the statement that it has paused all operations to and from El Paso at the direction of the FAA.

“We have notified affected customers and will share additional information as it becomes available,” Southwest Airlines said. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees.”

Democrat lawmaker says no warning was given for the restriction

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat whose district includes El Paso, urged the FAA to lift the restrictions in a statement Wednesday morning. There was no advance notice given to her office, the city of El Paso or airport operations, she said.

“The highly consequential decision by FAA to shut down the El Paso Airport for 10 days is unprecedented and has resulted in significant concern within the community,” Escobar said. “From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas.”

Santa Teresa airspace also closed

A similar temporary flight restriction for special security reasons over the same time period was imposed around Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of the El Paso airport.

