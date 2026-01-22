Paramount extends its deadline for its Warner Bros. Discovery tender offer, again

NEW YORK — Skydance-owned Paramount is again extending the tender offer window in its $77.9 billion hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, while doubling down on a coming proxy fight.

Warner stockholders now have until Feb. 20 to sell their shares to Paramount for $30 apiece in cash — a price that remains unchanged, giving it a total enterprise value of over $108 billion including debt. It marks the second extension the company has made since challenging Warner's merger agreement with Netflix last month.

As of late Wednesday, Paramount said that more than 168.5 million Warner shares had been tendered in support of its offer. But that's still far below the 50% mark it would need to effectively gain control of Warner — which has about 2.48 billion shares outstanding in series A common stock today.

In an escalation of its hostile bid, Paramount has also promised a proxy fight. Earlier this month, the company announced plans to nominate its own slate of directors to Warner's board before the next shareholder meeting. And on Thursday, Paramount filed preliminary materials to solicit proxies in opposition to the Netflix merger.

Warner's board has repeatedly backed the deal it struck with Netflix, which in December agreed to buy the company's studio and streaming business for $72 billion — now in an all-cash transaction that it says will simplify the transaction and speed up the path to a shareholder vote. Including debt, the enterprise value of that deal is about $83 billion, or $27.75 per share.

But Paramount has continued to argue that its offer is superior. On Thursday, the company accused Warner's board of “rushing to solicit shareholder approval” for the Netflix merger, which it said could lead to a lower payout for shareholders if debt spanning from Warner's previously-announced spinoff of its networks business makes its way to studio and streaming operations.

The battle for Warner and the value of each offer grows complicated because Netflix and Paramount want different things. Netflix's proposed acquisition includes only Warner's studio and streaming business, including its legacy TV and movie production arms and platforms like HBO Max. But Paramount's bid is for the entire company — which, beyond studio and streaming, includes its news and cable operations. That would put CNN under the same roof as CBS.

If Netflix is successful, Warner's current networks would be spun off into their own company called Discovery Global, under a previously-announced separation.

Regardless of who wins the upper hand, a Warner Bros. Discovery sale could be a long, drawn-out process — likely attracting tremendous antitrust scrutiny. Politics are expected to come into play under President Donald Trump, who has made unprecedented suggestions about his personal involvement on whether a deal will go through.

