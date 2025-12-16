Retail sales unchanged in October as shoppers moderated spending due to economic uncertainty

NEW YORK — Sales at U.S. retailers and restaurants were unchanged in October from September as consumers moderated their spending amid worries about higher prices and other economic uncertainties after splurging over the summer.

Excluding sales at motor vehicle and auto parts outlets, sales rose 0.4%.

The flat spending in October followed a revised 0.1% increase in September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, in a report delayed more than a month because of the 43-day government shutdown.

Sales jumped 0.6% in July and August and 1% in June. The federal government is gradually catching up on economic reports that were postponed by the shutdown.

The retail sales figures, which aren’t adjusted for inflation, suggest that Americans pulled back on spending in October as many households struggled with high prices for groceries, rent, and many imported goods hit by tariffs.

The retail sales report covers about one-third of consumer spending, with the rest going to services such as travel, haircuts, and entertainment.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 0.9%, while business at furniture and home furnishing stores increased 2.3%, likely due to rising prices because of tariff costs. Restaurants saw a 0.4% sales dip.

