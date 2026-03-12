What the Live Nation settlement would mean for concertgoers — and why some say it isn't enough

NEW YORK — Live Nation and the U.S. government announced a deal this week that they say would give artists and venues more choice when it comes to selling concert tickets to music fans. But critics say meaningful changes are far from guaranteed.

It's no secret that buying concert tickets can be a frustrating and costly process. And Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster since 2010, has been the target for much of the backlash from concertgoers, artists and regulators.

On Monday, days into a trial, the Justice Department said it reached a tentative agreement to settle charges that Live Nation runs a monopoly squelching competition and driving up prices for live music. The DOJ hailed new options for promoters and venues that it said would end this illegal control. While continuing to maintain the allegations were without merit, Live Nation said the deal would give artists more flexibility for ticketing while also keeping costs affordable for fans.

What the settlement didn't do was separate Ticketmaster from Live Nation, an original goal of the DOJ's 2024 complaint.

Critics described the deal, which still needs court approval, as a win for the company over consumers. More than two dozen states vowed to keep fighting the case.

Meanwhile, industry experts say a lot more needs to be done beyond this legal battle to actually relieve concertgoers’ biggest headaches. Here's what we know.

The deal's details

Ticketmaster is widely considered to be the world’s largest ticket seller for live events. According to an annual report, it distributed 646 million tickets through its systems in 2025. And Live Nation owned, operated, had exclusive booking rights or an equity interest in 460 venues around the world, 78 of which were amphitheaters.

But this case targets major concert venues that sell tickets through Ticketmaster, generally locations with 8,000 seats or more. A “term sheet” spelling out the details said Live Nation agreed to let these venues essentially sign new agreements to sell a certain portion of tickets through entities other than Ticketmaster. Still, fully exclusive options with Ticketmaster would also be on the table for up to four years.

Specifically for amphitheaters that Live Nation already owns or operates out of, the company also pledged to cap service fees at 15%. Also for the amphitheaters, promoters may choose how to distribute up to 50% of the tickets at their own discretion.

In theory, expanding selling options could mean consumers see more choices. But the deal only requires it to be an option, not an immediate threshold, for venues to turn to competitors like SeatGeek or AXS.

On the tech side, while Ticketmaster also agreed to develop back-end technology for listing and delivering tickets for “any third-party primary marketplaces," but only for applicable venues that chose to do so.

Questioning the benefits for consumers

Live Nation would “continue to benefit from the synergy of selling both the shows and the tickets,” said Bill Werde, director of Syracuse University’s Bandier music business program. And even if others tap into Ticketmaster’s tech, he added, “I have to imagine they will always have a competitive advantage as the company that owns it.”

Werde is skeptical about consumers benefits. He says the agreement addresses just “one small part” of concertgoers' top frustrations: fees. Even there, the proposed 15% cap is limited to amphitheaters, not all venues that Live Nation owns or operates out of.

Others say it is still unclear how that compares to current charges overall. Service fees are shared between both venues and ticketing sites.

Shubha Ghosh, director of intellectual property law at Syracuse, said at best he expects to see a small dent in ticket prices. He doubts high-profile acts will suddenly start charging less or that aggressive resellers will slow down anytime soon — which he and Wede noted account for the bulk of the sky-high prices U.S. consumers face today, but is beyond the scope of this case.

Meanwhile, Live Nation maintained it made significant concessions to the government. Dan Wall, executive vice president of Live Nation's corporate and regulatory affairs, called the agreement a “very good outcome for artists and venues” and said the terms were stronger than what the government has been able to obtain in past competition cases.

“People who are trying to dismiss this as inadequate are not being realistic,” Wall said.

States' damage claims

Monday's tentative deal would create a $280 million settlement fund for the states' damage claims.

Critics called the amount a drop in the bucket when compared to Live Nation's total revenue of $25.2 billion last year.

But the $280 million, all or a portion, would only be paid out if states sign on to the deal. Attorneys general of more than two dozen states — including New York and California — pledged to keep fighting. That could potentially lead to more money, or what they argue are better benefits for consumers and artists than the Justice Department deal provides.

“There is an opportunity for the states, if they want to keep litigating, to continue to try to break (Live Nation) up,” said Kenneth Dintzer, a partner at law firm Crowell & Moring and former senior trial counsel in the DOJ’s Antitrust Division. “So this creates a floor, not a ceiling necessarily."

Next legal steps

Again, the tentative settlement still needs court approval. Dintzer, who worked at the DOJ for over 30 years, said the terms outlined now seem like the "bare bones" — noting key details need to be filled in before a final order.

And all eyes are on future litigation. The states that rejected the DOJ deal have vowed to press on, although they have asked the judge to scrap the current trial and start with a new jury in a month or two.

“We will keep fighting this case without the federal government so that we can secure justice for all those harmed by Live Nation’s monopoly,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said following Monday's announcement.

A DOJ spokesperson said the states were free to pursue their claims — but that the federal government "sought meaningful relief for consumers now" rather than draw-out litigation. The official added that the settlement would "open up" the ticketing marketplace and "enable competition which will lower prices." Monday's pact arrives amid wider shifts at the DOJ under the Trump administration, which ousted the agency's antitrust division head last month.

More needs to be done, experts say

Meanwhile, industry experts stress more needs to be done to help concertgoers that isn't covered in this case. Werde pointed to the largely unregulated reselling market in the U.S. — where a “typical fan can’t even buy a ticket" amid overwhelming demand during mass ticket drops and attacks from bots, which quickly scoop up tickets to resell them at steeper prices.

Werde called for stronger laws to combat aggressive scalping, including a ban on the resale of tickets for more than they were originally listed for, along with more sweeping caps on fees. Beyond the federal level, several states have moved to try to address these concerns.

“We’ve seen this work in other countries. It’s not that complicated,” Werde said. “The ideal scenario would be one where every fan and everyone in business knows that artists set the prices — and that once artists set those prices, that’s basically what fans are going to pay.”

