Calcium chloride spill on Turnpike shuts down south lanes

    By: Monique Valdes

    A calcium chloride spill on the Turnpike shut down some of the south lanes near mile marker 255 Wednesday. 

    Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a semi-truck hailing calcium chloride suddenly stopped for slowing traffic ahead in South Orange County.

    Troopers said barrels of calcium chloride, which were not secured properly, spilled onto the roadway. 

    Only one lane was open on the south side and the north lanes were not affected. 

    Troopers said the lanes will be shut down for an extended period of time. 
     

