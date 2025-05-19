CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon quits amid potential Trump lawsuit settlement

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon said Monday that she is resigning, the latest fallout at the network as its parent company considers settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over "60 Minutes."

McMahon, who leads both the network news division and news for the CBS-owned stations, said in an email message to staff that “it's become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It's time to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

McMahon has made clear she opposes settling with Trump — just like "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens, who quit last month.

Trump has sued CBS, alleging it edited an interview with 2024 Democratic opponent Kamala Harris last fall to benefit her. CBS News has denied that. CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, is reportedly in settlement talks with Trump. Paramount Global is seeking approval of a merger with Skydance Media.

