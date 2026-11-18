Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's famed hippo, underwent a colonoscopy this week, and now veterinarians are trying a new way to help her pass a knit cap that she swallowed after it slipped into her enclosure.

The zoo's animal care team borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, hoping the shaking will help move things along through her digestive tract, the zoo said Wednesday.

Video released by the zoo Wednesday shows Fiona snorting and moving about her indoor enclosure.

Veterinarians sedated her Tuesday for a second time to evaluate her condition, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health.

An ultrasound showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she is still trying to pass the obstruction, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy, using a 9-foot scope, he said.

Specialists have told the zoo that surgery isn’t an option for full-grown hippos, he said.

Fiona, who became a global sensation as a tiny newborn after her premature birth in 2017, has inspired books, a line of beer and a bobblehead. During her first year, the zoo recorded her progress while fans worldwide followed her growth online.

She initially couldn’t stand on her own and weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms) at birth, 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

The beloved hippo swallowed the hat just over a week ago. A visitor tossed it into the air, and a ceiling fan caught and catapulted it through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows, said zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

Zoo staff are now monitoring her around the clock, trying to keep her hydrated and giving Fiona her favorite foods to help her pass the knit cap, the zoo said.

“Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked,” Curley said Wednesday. “And they were happy to see her respond.”

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