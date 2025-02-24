Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebring metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#5. Avon Park, FL
- Typical home value: $205,647
- 1-year price change: +1.2%
- 5-year price change: +74.0%
#4. Sebring, FL
- Typical home value: $239,238
- 1-year price change: +0.8%
- 5-year price change: +65.2%
#3. Lorida, FL
- Typical home value: $248,426
- 1-year price change: +1.9%
- 5-year price change: +71.4%
#2. Lake Placid, FL
- Typical home value: $264,887
- 1-year price change: +1.0%
- 5-year price change: +68.9%
#1. Venus, FL
- Typical home value: $347,238
- 1-year price change: +4.8%
- 5-year price change: +81.9%
