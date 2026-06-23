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Cities with the most expensive homes in the Homosassa Springs metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Homosassa Springs metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Beverly Hills, FL

- Typical home value: $237,214

- 1-year price change: -3.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Inverness, FL

- Typical home value: $241,121

- 1-year price change: -2.1%

- 5-year price change: +32.9%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Crystal River, FL

- Typical home value: $271,940

- 1-year price change: -3.7%

- 5-year price change: +24.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Floral City, FL

- Typical home value: $275,802

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Homosassa, FL

- Typical home value: $306,067

- 1-year price change: -3.1%

- 5-year price change: +26.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Lecanto, FL

- Typical home value: $337,860

- 1-year price change: -1.2%

- 5-year price change: +29.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Hernando, FL

- Typical home value: $355,725

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +28.2%