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Cities with the most expensive homes in the Punta Gorda metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Punta Gorda metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 4 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Port Charlotte, FL

- Typical home value: $267,905

- 1-year price change: -9.0%

- 5-year price change: +12.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Punta Gorda, FL

- Typical home value: $334,105

- 1-year price change: -9.6%

- 5-year price change: +11.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Rotonda West, FL

- Typical home value: $344,893

- 1-year price change: -10.0%

- 5-year price change: +9.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Placida, FL

- Typical home value: $471,230

- 1-year price change: -7.1%

- 5-year price change: +11.4%