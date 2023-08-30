Clark Howard

08.30.23 Air Travel: Savings & Strategy / Dash Cameras

Even as summer winds down, people are still looking for great airfare deals. There's a new resource from Going that may help. Plus, the story of one Mom's mission to find her daughter's lost luggage speaks to a travel NEVER NEVER rule Clark has long held. Also today – Auto insurance rates are going way up due to various market pressures. Clark discusses why dash cams are essential, and what you can expect to pay for one.

  • Air Travel: Savings & Strategy: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Dash Cams: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

