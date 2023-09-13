Clark has an important warning about what to look out for when doing travel research online. Also in this episode, Clark discusses why this is the sweetest era to be an entrepreneur and how gig, contract & freelance work is reshaping the economy

FAKE Travel Guides: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

The Gig Work Effect: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 09.13.23 Travel Research Warning / Employment: The Rise Of The Independents appeared first on Clark Howard.