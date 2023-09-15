Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, the U.S. has the highest credit card processing merchant fees in the world – the system that feeds credit card rewards. Clark explains the industry battle surrounding the proposed Credit Card Competition act of 2023, which would allow free market competition for merchant processing. Learn what's at stake and where Clark stands on getting U.S. fees aligned with the world standard.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- The Credit Card Competition Act: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Home Equity Loan vs. HELOC: What's the Difference?
- Aven HELOC Card: 5 Things To Know About the Home Equity Credit Card
- Credit Card Car Rental Insurance: What You Need To Know
- Target Date Funds: Clark's Favorite Retirement Investment
- Equifax – Can Creditors Go After My Retirement Accounts?
- 3 Strategies for Building a Core Portfolio
- Should I Buy an AirTag for My Checked Airport Luggage?
- 4 Things To Know Before You Buy a Digital TV Antenna
- WSJ – Visa, Mastercard Prepare to Raise Credit-Card Fees
- Congress.gov – S.1838 – Credit Card Competition Act of 2023
- Clark.com -Are Credit Card Rewards Going Away?
- The Best Places To Buy Unlocked Phones
- 6 Things To Know Before You Buy Gas at Costco Wholesale
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 09.15.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / The Credit Card Competition Act appeared first on Clark Howard.