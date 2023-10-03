10.03.23 Post Pandemic Entrepreneurs / Overkill: Fitness Device Obsession

Out of the massive and ongoing losses of the pandemic, many people reassessed their lives and livelihoods. This reset has led to a wave of new businesses. Clark discusses how this is outstanding for the American economy, the hope and hazard of entrepreneurship – and the upstart scammers that startups must look out for. Also today, are you obsessed with your fitness devices? This can become a problem for some… including Clark.

Small Business: Pride & Peril: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Fitness Devices: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

