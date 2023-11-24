11.24.23 BEST OF: Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Investment Warning: Private Placement

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend! Please enjoy this Best Of episode. Clark returns from travel adventures November 27th.
Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also, did you hear about the ponzi scheme that involved manure conversion to energy? It's a hard lesson about investing. Clark shares how the mass movement for private placement investments came about – and became a green light for con artists.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Private Placement Investment WARNING: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Man Is Sentenced in $9 Million Cow Manure Ponzi Scheme
- Quality Condo living in the city vs Suburbs
