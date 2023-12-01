Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also in this episode – Who wants to be a millionaire? New data shows that 12% of American families are now millionaires. How they got there.

Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2

Becoming A Millionaire: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 12.01.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Millionaire – You Can Get There appeared first on Clark Howard.