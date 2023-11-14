13 Best New Products at Costco in November

It is no secret that money expert Clark Howard loves all things Costco. It is easy to see why with staples like their Tire Center and Optical Department as well as a constant array of new inventory.

As a superfan of Costco myself, I love walking through the store and discovering fresh, new products. Sometimes, these products are from top-name brands. Sometimes, they are from small, local companies. Regardless, it is all part of the fun.

New Products at Costco This Month

Each month, I will take a look at the newest Costco products. While the majority will be under $100, if I find a particularly good deal, I will let you know about it.

Remember: Costco products are not guaranteed to be there from month to month, so if you discover a new product that you can’t live without, be sure to snag it.

This month I am tilting my focus toward the direction of holiday gift-giving and essentials to help with upcoming holiday plans.

Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Hoodie

Why I chose this:

These will go fast! Perfect to give as a gift for any Costco fan or to keep for yourself. When I saw this online, I wanted to take a look in the store before committing. I called my store on a Friday and was told 256 were in stock. When I called again the following Monday only 183 were left. That was a lot of hoodies moved.

Thankfully, I was able to get to my store to check them out before they sold out. From the warm interior to the embroidered logo, this should be on every Costco lover’s radar!

You can often find slightly cheaper prices in a physical Costco vs online and that was the case here: The Costco hoodie was $24.99 in the store vs $26.99 online.

Vornado VH203 Personal Space Heater, 2-Pack

Why I chose this:

Speaking of keeping warm and cozy, I spotted this heater both in the store and online. Perfect for cold back rooms and small personal spaces, they had one on display in my local store and it was projecting plenty of heat. Based on the description, it comes with an automatic shutoff, tip-over protection and a cool-to-the-touch case. Oh, did I forget the best part? You get two of them.

I would recommend purchasing this in-store if your local Costco has them. My in-store price was $49.99 vs. the online price of $57.99.

EastPoint Axe Throw Set

Why I chose this:

OK, after all of that keeping warm talk, I have my sights set on warmer weather activities. These axe-throwing sets with plastic, durable axes look like a lot of fun.

I took a peek at the demo and it felt lightweight, easy to set up and could be the perfect backyard companion. When I got back home, I checked it out online and just at Costco alone they earned nearly 1,000 five-star reviews.

But this is another one of those better to purchase in-club items. At Costco, the cost was $69.99 and online it was $84.99. That is a pretty sizeable difference.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, 2-pack

Why I chose this:

This is something that caught my eye as I was walking down one of the housewares aisles. Here, you can snag a 2 pack of BlendJet blenders. What makes them so unique is that they are USB chargeable and don't require a constant power source and they are small enough to store anywhere. You also get two of them so you can easily keep one at work and one at home. Or, keep one and give the other as a gift.

Right now, Costco is offering a manufacturer savings of $20.00 through December 25, 2023.

Gourmia XL Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Single-Pull French Doors

Why I chose this:

The Gourmia brand is a Clarkdeals.com favorite.

And this toaster oven looks amazing! There are 19 cooking presets, 6 rack positions and a single pull French door! Cleanup is easy as it comes with dishwasher-safe accessories.

The in-club price was the same as online at $119.99. Walmart is selling the same one for $178.97 which makes this a pretty awesome deal at Costco.

Selkirk Prime Max Pickleball Bundle

Why I chose this:

As I was browsing the new, online items I had to point this out for our readers. At Team Clark we have heard the feedback that so many of you love Pickleball! Our Clark Deals team has had several deals on pickleball equipment and we have taken calls at the Consumer Action Center on the topic.

This set includes two paddles, three pickle balls and a sling bag for $79.99.

I did not see this in my club as it may be too new but I will be on alert and update the pricing accordingly.

Copper Fit Elite Air Knee Sleeve 2-pack

Why I chose this:

With all of that pickleball and axe throwing, you may find yourself in need of some extra support for your knees! Costco is now selling Copper Fit knee sleeves with strong compression to help reduce muscle aches and pains.

This is another example of a very new product that my local store does not carry yet. But there is a disclaimer online that it may be available in club at a lower price.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Performance Hooded Jacket

Why I chose this:

While I love Kirkland Signature products, I also enjoy checking out the array of well-known brands that Costco sells. These Tommy Hilfiger jackets were a nice quality, water resistant and have adjustable cuffs.

Pro tip: check your local club. My club has set up extra tables filled with puffer jackets and has more available sizes and colors in the club vs. online. Not to mention the price difference. It was $42.99 in club vs. $46.99 online.

Dr. Squatch Natural Bar Soap 6-Pack, 5oz

Why I chose this:

While I admit, that I never really give thought to the soap I purchase, this piqued my interest due to the all-natural qualities. On the Costco website, they list the ingredients and they also note that this is Made in the USA.

You can definitely find cheaper soaps, but it is the all-natural component that made me feel compelled to add it to this list. I compared prices at other retailers and Costco had the upper hand coming in at $32.99 for a 6 pack.

Home Essentials Set of 4 Holiday Bowls

Why I chose this:

With the holidays upon us, these vintage-looking bowls feature different holiday designs, are made of stoneware and can be placed in the microwave and dishwasher. They are a pack of four and are sure to spruce up any dinner table or kitchen counter!

You have your choice of red and white or green and red. My local club did not have them yet but they are $24.99 online and that price includes shipping and handling.

Echelon EX-5 Connect Bike

Why I chose this:

I very seldom choose new items over a $100 price point but I had to point this out. Costco is selling the Echelon EX-5 Connect Bike (think: spin bike with 32 levels of magnetic resistance) and 1 year of Echelon Premium Membership included.

This bike sells directly from Echelon for $599.99, but from Costco online for $499.99! That is a $100 savings and includes free shipping and handling. The premium membership typically costs $399.99 per year and it is included for an entire year.

While you are creating your fitness goals for 2024, check out this article on 15 of the Best Free Workout And Fitness Apps to take your goal to the next level.

The Joy of Costco

Why I chose this:

Have you heard of the book: "The Joy of Cooking" by Irma Rombauer? This is "The Joy of Costco" by David and Susan Schwartz. I had to include this as it looked like an amazing gift for a Costco fan. As we saw with the Costco Monopoly game and the Costco puzzle, novelty items like this go fast. There was a disclaimer that my store availability could not be verified. After speaking with an associate, I learned that they had a limited supply and sold out.

It is still available online at Costco for $24.99 and before you ask, yup! I did order a copy! They are also sold on Amazon but at a higher price. I ordered from Costco online, got free shipping and earned 2% cash back through my Executive Membership. (Considering an Executive Membership? Find out if a Costco Executive Membership Is Worth It.)

Doggy Delirious Turkey and Sweet Potato Dog Treats, 5lbs.

Why I chose this:

With Thanksgiving up ahead, I could not overlook this for our 4-legged friends. Doggy Delirious is selling a box of turkey and sweet potato biscuits that are made with 6 human-grade ingredients. This box comes with roughly 170 bones and is made in the USA! For a limited time, you can snag $6.00 off making the total price $17.99.

Final Thoughts

This is just the tip of the iceberg for the month of November. As of today November 14, 2023 there are more than 300 new items available at Costco.com.

