Amazon’s “Prime Visa” Credit Card Ups Bonus Prior to Prime Day

All information about Prime Visa has been collected independently by Clark Howard, Inc.

Are you excited about the potential deals you can land during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day?

You could enhance your savings with a new, limited-time sign-up bonus being offered for the Prime Visa credit card.

For a limited time, the following offer is available to Amazon Prime members:

From June 27 through July 24, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa.

Amazon typically offers a gift card as a welcome bonus on this credit card, but it's usually valued around $100. This is a good deal!

And the timing is just right for those of you who may have been considering adding this rewards card to your wallet.

Amazon Prime Day 2024, which is a two-day shopping event that features big discounts on popular items, will be held Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17.

So, theoretically, you could sign up in time to use that gift card on a Prime Day deal.

Is the Amazon Prime Visa Worth It?

Money expert Clark Howard cautions against making a long-term credit card decision based on a short-term gain, so you’re smart to wonder if applying for the Prime Visa is worth more than a simple gift card acquisition.

The answer likely boils down to your status as an Amazon Prime member and the frequency at which you shop with the online retail giant.

The card has no annual fee and it offers 5% back on purchases made with Amazon, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods. This rate of return is good enough that we feature the card on our "best of" rewards credit cards, grocery credit cards and shopping credit cards lists.

Also, eligible Prime cardmembers can earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.

You can also earn 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and with local transit. All other purchases get 1% back.

You'll also be able to spend internationally with no foreign transaction fees.

So, while it does not offer the unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases that Clark recommends for your everyday spender, it could be an excellent complementary card in your wallet to enhance your cash back earnings.

Are you an Amazon customer? Do you use this credit card? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

