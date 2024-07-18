Chase Offers Lucrative Bonus To New Users for This Credit Card

Do you have a small business? Chase has a welcome bonus offer on a rewards credit card that could make a lot of sense for you.

The card_name is one of our top small business credit cards. And it now has a limited-time welcome offer that could be worth $1,200 in cash back and up to $1,500 in travel rewards.

It could be a great time to jump in on this $95 annual fee card!

Let’s take a look at the offer and get a better understanding of who the card would best serve.

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card’s Limited-Time Offer

For a limited-time, Chase is offering the following welcome bonus for the Ink Business Preferred card:

"Earn 120,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening. That's $1,200 cash back or $1,500 towards travel rewards when you redeem through Chase TravelSM."

Considering this card has a $95 annual fee, that’s quite a welcome offer. Of course, your business will need to be spending at a pretty reasonable rate to achieve the $8,000 spending requirement. With just three months to complete it, you’ll need to average $2,667 per month.

The good news, though, is that a business credit card typically can have more than one user from the business spending to get you there.

Let’s take a closer look at this card to see if it’s a good fit after the bonus is achieved.

Is the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Right for You?

This card has a solid rewards structure that extends beyond the welcome bonus.

If your business spends big on the following categories, you can effectively earn 3% cash back on your first $150,000 spent each year:

Travel

Shipping

Internet service

Cable service

Phone service

Social media advertising

Search engine advertising

Will Your Business Qualify?

You may be wondering if your situation is a good fit for a business credit card. I spoke to money expert Clark Howard to better define who should apply for one. Read through that discussion for some of the pros and cons.

You may also be wondering if you’ll even qualify for a business credit card. You may be surprised to learn that it’s open to more business structures than many think, including freelancers and sole proprietors.

Chase outlines its general process for business card eligibility and applications here.

In the fine print for this card, I found the following information for qualification for the Ink Business Preferred card specifically:

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Application Fine Print

“Before we approve you for a credit card, we will review your credit report, information about the Company, including financial information, and the information you provide with your response to confirm that you and the Company meet the criteria for this offer. Based on this review, you may receive a card with different costs or you may not receive a card. If approved for an account, your credit access line will be at least $5000. We may request additional information for a credit access line above $25,000.

If an account is approved, all cardmembers will have access to 100% of the approved credit access line and any amount over the credit access line that we authorize. If you would like to set spending limits on any cardmembers, please contact our Cardmember Service Department after the account has been opened. By becoming a Visa Business Card cardmember, you agree that the card is being used only for business purposes and that the card is being issued to a public or private company including a sole proprietor or employees or contractors of an organization.”

Are you considering signing up for this card to take advantage of the welcome bonus? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

