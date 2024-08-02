Select Chase Credit Cards Receive Extension of Valued Dining Perk

All information about Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex® and Chase Slate® has been collected independently by Clark Howard, Inc.
Are you a Chase credit card holder who loves to order food via takeout or delivery?
I have some good news for you.
Chase and DoorDash just announced an extension of their partnership that will give select cardholders free or discounted food delivery benefits through at least the end of 2027.
And they even revealed they’ve added some new grocery delivery benefits to the partnership.
Let’s take a look at the details of the new agreement and which cards will qualify for benefits.
Chase Extends DoorDash DashPass Perks for Select Credit Cards
If you weren’t aware, Chase has been providing complimentary DoorDash DashPass members to select credit cards holders for several years now.
DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers exclusive deals, members-only benefits, and unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience and non-restaurant stores.
This perk was slated to come to an end, but the August 1st announcement reveals the companies have extended the window for that perk to continue beyond 2024. And, in the case of the Sapphire card line, you’ll be able to enjoy the perk through 2027.
The following Chase credit cards are included in this updated agreement:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card
- Chase Freedom Flex® Card
- Chase Slate® Card (not currently accepting applications)
Both new and existing Chase credit cardholders can enjoy the fruits of the new agreement with DoorDash. So, if you have one of the listed cards and haven't claimed this perk, you can sign up and opt-in here.
Let’s take a look at the updated offer for four of the eligible credit cards.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Annual Fee: $550
Rewards Program Details: Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
This Is the Card for You If:
You are a high-volume traveler who will earn the $300 annual travel credit and can maximize the value of rewards points by using Chase Travel to book travel.
Updated Offer Terms:
- New and existing Sapphire Reserve cardmembers who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through December 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, dependent upon the activation date.
- New: Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Reserve DashPass membership now receive two promos of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.
- Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will continue to receive the existing $5 monthly DoorDash in-app credit through January 31, 2025. Beginning February 1, 2025, cardmembers will receive a new monthly benefit for $5 off restaurant orders on DoorDash.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Annual Fee: $95
Rewards Program Details: Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.
This Is the Card for You If:
You are looking for a travel rewards card with a modest annual fee that has bonus rewards for popular spending categories.
Updated Offer Terms:
- New and existing Sapphire Preferred cardmembers who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through December 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, dependent upon the activation date.
- New: Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Preferred DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on one grocery, convenience or other non-restaurant order on DoorDash.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card
Annual Fee: $0.00
Rewards Program Details:
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back or more on all purchases, like 3% on dining and drugstores and 5% on travel purchased through Chase TravelSM.
This Is the Card for You If:
You are looking for a no-annual-fee card that earns at least 1.5% back on every purchase you make, plus offers a welcome bonus and opportunities to earn bonus cash back in select spending categories.
Updated Offer Terms:
- Cardmembers who have not used the Chase DashPass benefit have until January 31, 2025, to enroll in the current benefit – three months of free membership followed by nine months of discounted DashPass.*
- New: Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.*
- New: Cardmembers who have activated a Freedom or Slate DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each quarter at checkout on one grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.
Chase Freedom Flex® Card
Annual Fee: $0.00
Rewards Program Details:
Earn 5% cash back on different categories like gas stations, grocery stores (excluding Target® and Walmart®) and select online merchants on up to $1,500 in total combined purchases each quarter you activate.
Earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase TravelSM.
Earn 3% on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services.
Earn 3% on drugstore purchases.
Earn 1% on all other purchases.
This Is the Card for You If:
You want to lock in 3% back on restaurants and dining, enjoy rotating 5% back categories and get cell phone protection by paying your wireless bill with the card.
Updated Offer Terms:
- Cardmembers who have not used the Chase DashPass benefit have until January 31, 2025, to enroll in the current benefit – three months of free membership followed by nine months of discounted DashPass.*
- New: Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.*
- New: Cardmembers who have activated a Freedom or Slate DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each quarter at checkout on one grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.
Will you be taking advantage of this benefit? Have you used it before? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.
