Twigby Deal: Save $10/Month for Three Months on Unlimited Plans

Right now at Twigby, new customers can get $10 off any unlimited phone plan for their first three months of service. With this deal, unlimited plans begin at $5 monthly.

Get Unlimited Data From $5/Month With Twigby

Twigby offers five cell phone plans including a talk-and-text-only plan and four "unlimited" plans. These plans include limited amounts of high-speed data followed by unlimited data at 2G speeds.

With the current promotion, new customers can save $10/month for the first three months with any of Twigby’s unlimited plans. Here are the eligible plans and prices:

2GB of high-speed data for $5/month ($15/month after first three months)

5GB of high-speed data for $10/month ($20/month after first three months)

10GB of high-speed data for $15/month ($25/month after first three months)

20GB of high-speed data for $25/month ($35/month after first three months)

All of these plans include unlimited talk and text. You'll also get mobile hotspot access, unlimited global text and unlimited minutes to 80+ international countries. However, taxes and fees aren't included with any Twigby plan.

While this deal isn't available on Twigby's talk-and-text-only plan, new customers can still save $5/month for the first three months. That makes the total price $5/month (plus taxes and fees) for the first three months followed by regular rates ($10/month plus taxes and fees).

To get this deal, visit Twigby's website and choose your plan. New customers will automatically see the discount applied at checkout and on their following two monthly bills. After three months of service, plan rates will return to normal.

Twigby: An Affordable Prepaid Provider on Verizon Wireless’ Network

If you aren't familiar with Twigby, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that uses Verizon Wireless' network. Customers on Twigby's phone plans have access to Verizon Wireless' network as the carrier runs on the same towers.

Twigby offers only five phone plans (four with mobile data) but they can be great options for light data users. This is especially true with the current promotion for new customers. Unlimited talk, text and 2GB of high-speed data for $5/month is impossible to beat!

To compare, US Mobile (Review) offers the cheapest overall 2GB high-speed data plan on Verizon's network (Warp 5G) at regular rates: $10/month or $8/month when you prepay annually. Twigby's new customer offer beats either price for the first three months!

For people who need more high-speed data from their phone plan, you can find better regular rates with Visible (Review). Unlimited plans are available on Verizon's network for as low as $25/month before any deals or discounts. That's the same price as Twigby's new customer rate on the 20GB plan. Alternatively, Total Wireless (Review) offers unlimited plans on Verizon's network starting at $40/month, which is more expensive than Twigby's 20GB plan at regular rates.

In contrast, Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay. You can learn more about Verizon Wireless' plans here.

Before you switch to Twigby, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Twigby's coverage map. I had a great experience testing out Twigby myself, and if Verizon has strong service in your area, Twigby could be a great way to access those towers for a fraction of the cost. To read about my experience, check out our full Twigby review.

