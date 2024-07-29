Ultra Mobile’s New Unlimited+ Plan and Summer Savings Event

Ultra Mobile has unveiled a new Unlimited+ plan on T-Mobile's network for $59/month. Additionally, Ultra Mobile is offering a free month of service to new customers on select 3-month plans.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Ultra Mobile’s newest unlimited plan. I’ll also share how new customers can get a free month of service with select 3-month plans.

New Ultra Mobile Unlimited+ Plan

In the past, Ultra Mobile has offered six phone plans ranging from $15/month for talk & text to $49/month for an unlimited plan (40GB high-speed data). Now, Ultra Mobile has added a new plan to the lineup: Unlimited+.

The Unlimited+ plan costs $59 monthly for one line — taxes and fees are extra. Here's what you'll get with Ultra Mobile's newest plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data (60GB of 5G/4G LTE data per month)

Typical download speeds: 70-320 Mbps

Mobile hotspot (20GB high-speed which comes out of the plans' data allowance)

Unlimited talk nationwide and to 90+ international destinations

Unlimited nationwide and global text

Unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada

Wi-Fi calling

$10 International call credit each month

$10 International roaming credit (one-time)

In addition to the monthly Unlimited+ plan, Ultra Mobile allows customers to save up to 15% by prepaying for multiple months in advance.

Here’s how much Ultra Mobile’s Unlimited+ plan costs when you buy more than one month of service:

$56/month for 3 months ($168 upfront)

$55/month for 6 months ($330 upfront)

$50/month for 12 months ($600 upfront)

If you aren't already an Ultra Mobile customer, I recommend trying out a one-month plan to begin with so that you can make sure the service works for you. Ultra Mobile's multi-month plan rates aren't exclusive to new customers, which means you can switch to these plans at any time to get the lowest possible rate.

Get a Free Month of Service With Select 3-Month Plans

In addition to unveiling the Unlimited+ plan, Ultra Mobile is currently offering an online exclusive savings event. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for select 3-month plans and get an additional month for free.

Here are the eligible plans that currently include four months of service for a limited time:

5GB Plan: $16.50/month ($66 upfront)

10GB Plan: $21/month ($84 upfront)

15GB Plan: $27/month ($108 upfront)

Unlimited Plan: $34.50/month ($138 upfront)

All Ultra Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text and data. However, speeds slow once you’ve hit your monthly high-speed data allotment. For the Unlimited Plan, you’ll get 40GB of high-speed data each month. Additionally, 10GB of high-speed data can be shared via mobile hotspot.

Typically, these Ultra Mobile 3-month plans range from $22/month for 5GB to $46/month for the unlimited plan. That means you can save up to $46 with Ultra Mobile's current deal!

You can check out the deal's terms and conditions on Ultra Mobile's website.

Ultra Mobile: An Affordable Phone Service Provider on T-Mobile’s Network

If you aren't familiar with Ultra Mobile, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that runs on T-Mobile's network. Monthly plans begin as low as $15 for unlimited talk & text, or you can get the same plan for $10/month when you prepay for a year in advance.

Ultra Mobile offers monthly phone plans as well as 3-month, 6-month and annual plans. When you prepay for more than one month in advance, you'll get a better overall rate for your service. You can directly compare all of Ultra Mobile's phone plans here.

Compared to other T-Mobile MVNOs, Ultra Mobile offers fair prices for both light data users and unlimited phone plans, especially when you prepay for more than one month.

For example, Ultra Mobile's current deal allows new customers to get 5GB of high-speed data for $16.50/month for the first four months. This is almost the same price as Mint Mobile's new customer deal for 5GB of high-speed data: $15/month for the first three months. However, with Mint Mobile, you can get the same initial price for an unlimited phone plan with 40GB of high-speed data. Tello Mobile's 5GB plan is available for $14/month also on T-Mobile's network.

When it comes to unlimited data, Ultra Mobile's prices are a bit more competitive. The Unlimited plan (40GB high-speed data) begins at $49/month, but you can get cheaper rates by paying for multiple months in advance. To compare, Metro by T-Mobile and Google Fi Wireless offer unlimited phone plans (35GB high-speed data) beginning at $50/month. However, you can get a very cheap unlimited plan from US Mobile (35GB high-speed) beginning at $25/month. Choose the GSM network with U.S. Mobile to access T-Mobile's towers.

Unlimited plans are available directly from T-Mobile for as low as $50/month (50GB high-speed data) with the Essentials Saver plan.

Before you switch to Ultra Mobile, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Ultra Mobile's coverage map. Also, be sure to read my full Ultra Mobile review before switching.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to Ultra Mobile's new Unlimited+ plan or getting a free month of service with select 3-month plans? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

