Visible Adds New Features to Visible+ Plan

Visible currently offers one of the best deals on prepaid unlimited plans, but its plans have never been known for a wide variety of international features or high-speed mobile hotspot. This week, Visible announced four new upgrades to the Visible+ plan that improve these features and more.

In this article, I’ll look closely at all the new features now available to new and existing Visible+ members including an international day pass, premium mobile hotspot, smartwatch connectivity and more.

New Features Included in the Visible+ Plan

Visible currently offers two cell phone plans: Visible ($25 per month) and Visible+ ($45 per month). Until now, the key difference between the two plans has been 50GB of premium data and access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network on Visible+. Now, the premium plan has even more features available for the same monthly price.

Here are the new features Visible announced for new and existing customers on the Visible+ plan:

Global Pass for International Travel: For $10/day, Visible members can now use service internationally in 140 countries. The day pass includes unlimited talk, text and 2GB of high-speed data. Visible+ members can activate one day of Global Pass per month for free through the Visible app.

For $10/day, Visible members can now use service internationally in 140 countries. The day pass includes unlimited talk, text and 2GB of high-speed data. Visible+ members can activate through the Visible app. Premium Mobile Hotspot: Visible's mobile hotspot speed was previously capped at 5Mbps. Now, Visible+ includes increased mobile hotspot speeds of up to 10Mbps.

Visible's mobile hotspot speed was previously capped at 5Mbps. Now, Visible+ includes increased mobile hotspot speeds of up to 10Mbps. Unlimited Data When Roaming in Canada and Mexico: Another international perk, Visible+ members now have 2GB of full-speed roaming data per day (previously 0.5GB) followed by unlimited 3G speeds in Canada and Mexico.

Another international perk, Visible+ members now have 2GB of full-speed roaming data per day (previously 0.5GB) followed by unlimited 3G speeds in Canada and Mexico. Smartwatch Connectivity: Visible+ members now have smartwatch service for no extra fee.

Each of these features is available to new and existing members with the Visible+ plan as of March 27, 2024.

In addition to these features, Visible also announced that the company will be extending its Connection Protection program to all subscribers. According to Visible, the program "allows members facing layoffs to apply to receive service on us for up to three months." You can learn more about Connection Protection by Visible on the company's website.

Visible: An Affordable Prepaid Provider on Verizon Wireless’ Network

If you aren't familiar with Visible, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that Verizon Wireless owns. Customers on Visible's phone plans have access to Verizon Wireless' network as the carrier runs on the same towers.

Visible offers only two cell phone plans, but they both can be great options for lowering your phone bill.

In addition to the premium Visible+ plan detailed above ($45 per month), the standard Visible plan costs only $25 per month per line. Here’s what you’ll get with this plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data

Access to Verizon Wireless' 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks

Download speeds: 9-149Mbps

Unlimited mobile hotspot (up to 5Mbps speeds; limited to one device)

Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada

Spam protection

In contrast, Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay. You can learn more about the differences between Visible and Verizon Wireless here.

Before you switch to Visible, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Visible's coverage map. If you have a compatible phone, you can also sign up for a 15-day free trial of Visible without leaving your current carrier. This is a great way to decide whether or not the service will work for you!

I had a great experience testing out Visible myself, and if Verizon has strong service in your area, Visible could be a great way to access those towers for a fraction of the cost. To read about my experience using Visible, check out our full Visible review.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

The post Visible Adds New Features to Visible+ Plan appeared first on Clark Howard.