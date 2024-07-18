Visible Deal: Unlimited Plans From $20/Month for the First Two Years

Visible (Review) currently offers one of the best prices on an unlimited cell phone plan for one line: $25. Right now, new customers can save $5/month for the first 24 months, bringing the plan price to $20.

For even more savings, the Visible+ is currently available for $35/month for the first two years; that’s a $10 monthly savings compared to its regular plan price.

Here’s everything you need to know about Visible’s latest deal.

Save up to $10/Month for 24 Months on Visible Plans

Now through August 21, new customers can sign up for Visible and get a monthly discount on either plan for the first two years. With this deal, new customers can get Visible's basic unlimited plan for $20/month or Visible+ for $35/month for the first 24 months of service.

Here’s how to get this deal:

New members join Visible Bring your own device or purchase a new device Select either monthly plan and enter promo code CHAMP at checkout Activate your service

Once you enter the promo code and set up an account with Visible, the monthly savings will automatically be applied. You’ll continue to see the discount for 24 consecutive months as long as your line remains active. After 24 months, the plan rate will return to normal.

To save the most money, I recommend bringing your own phone to Visible. You can check to see if your phone is unlocked. Once you've verified that it is, make sure it's compatible with Visible's network.

Visible’s Basic Unlimited Plan

The Visible plan typically costs $25/month, which means you can save $5/month with the current promotion. If you stay with Visible for 24 months, that’s a total savings of $120!

Here’s what you’ll get with Visible’s basic plan ($20/month for 24 months):

Unlimited talk, text and data

Access to Verizon Wireless' 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks

Download speeds: 34-149Mbps (5G); 9-69 (4G LTE)

Unlimited mobile hotspot (up to 5Mbps speeds; limited to one device)

Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada

Spam protection

Visible+

Visible’s premium plan, Visible+, typically costs $45/month. With this deal, you can save $10/month on Visible+. Over two years, that doubles your savings to $240!

Here’s what you’ll get with Visible+ ($35/month for 24 months):

Unlimited talk, text and data

Access to Verizon Wireless' 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks

Download speeds: 215–702Mbps (5G Ultra Wideband); 34-149Mbps (5G); 9-69 (4G LTE)

Unlimited mobile hotspot (10Mbps speeds)

Unlimited talk & text to Mexico and Canada

Unlimited talk, text and 2GB of data per day in Mexico and Canada

Calling to 30+ countries and unlimited texting to 200+

One Global Pass day per month ($10 savings)

Smartwatch service (save $10/month)

Spam protection

Visible: An Affordable Prepaid Provider on Verizon Wireless’ Network

If you aren't familiar with Visible, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that Verizon Wireless owns. Customers on Visible's phone plans have access to Verizon Wireless' network as the carrier runs on the same towers.

Visible offers only two cell phone plans, but they both can be great options for lowering your phone bill. This is especially true with the current promotion for new customers. Unlimited service for $20/month is hard to beat!

To compare, Total Wireless (Review) offers unlimited plans beginning at $50/month for one line on Verizon's network. Twigby (Review) offers an unlimited phone plan with 20GB of high-speed data for $35/month after a 3-month new customer offer ($25/month). Twigby also uses Verizon's network to provide service. You can see how Visible compares to other Verizon MVNOs here.

In contrast, Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay. You can learn more about the differences between Visible and Verizon Wireless here.

Before you switch to Visible, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Visible's coverage map. If you have a compatible phone, you can also sign up for a 15-day free trial of Visible without leaving your current carrier. This is a great way to decide whether or not the service will work for you!

I had a great experience testing out Visible myself, and if Verizon has strong service in your area, Visible could be a great way to access those towers for a fraction of the cost. To read about my experience using Visible, check out our full Visible review.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to Visible? Let us know in our Clark.com Community! Also, be sure to check out the latest conversations about cell phones here.

